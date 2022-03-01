One Covid death, 53 fresh cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Mar 1 (PTI) One person died of Covid on Tuesday pushing the toll in Himachal Pradesh to 4,103 as 53 fresh cases of infection were reported in the state, taking the tally to 2,83,366, a health official said.

The official identified the Covid victim as a 61-year-old man belonging to Kangra district.

A total of 264 patients recovered from the viral infection in the last 24 hours, he said, adding the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,78,442. PTI DJI RAX RAX

