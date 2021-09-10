One COVID Vaccine Jab 96.6% Effective In Preventing Death, Two 97.5%: Centre

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday addressed a press conference to apprise the country about the fight against the COVID pandemic. While addressing a press conference, Union Health Ministry released the data that showed the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine in preventing death. According to Health Ministry, after the first dose of vaccine, the effectiveness of the COVID vaccine in preventing fatality is 96.6 per cent and after the second dose, it enhances to 97.5 per cent. The government has revealed the information utilising the data from a "vaccine tracker" developed by combining data from three platforms.

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava in a press briefing said the vaccine tracker has been developed by combining data from CO-WIN, National COVID-19 testing database and COVID-19 India portal. The real-time data of the COVID-19 vaccination between April 18 and August 15, showed the effectiveness of the COVID vaccine against mortality. Balram Bhargava said that vaccine protects people of all age groups against death.

Vaccine effectiveness against death

Furthermore, Balram Bhargava informed that they are developing a COVID vaccine tracker with synergised data giving a week by week update of vaccine doses and it will soon be available on the Health Ministry's website. Bhargava urged everyone to refrain from mass gatherings during the festive season so the country can celebrate in a bigger way next year. He also requested the people of the country to observe responsible travelling than revenge travelling. NITI Aayog member VK Paul said that the two doses of the vaccine are effective against COVID while he reiterated that everyone should get themselves vaccinated.

“The data has been synergised based on ICMR identification number and on the basis of mobile numbers. We have been able to get a vaccine tracker which is going to be online very soon on the health ministry''s website,” PTI quoted Bhargava as saying in the press briefing.

Vaccination Status in India

According to Health Ministry data, as of 9th September 54,58,47,706 people were vaccinated for the first dose and 16,94,06,447 people have received their second dose of vaccine. More than 73 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on 9th September.

Image: PTI

Inputs from PTI