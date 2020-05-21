Ayushman Bharat CEO Talks About Landmark 1 Crore Beneficiaries, Says 'need To Do More'

In less than two years since the scheme was launched, the number of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries has crossed 1 crore mark. The healthcare scheme was launched back in September 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was termed as the biggest government-sponsored healthcare scheme.

While speaking about the remarkable achievement to Republic TV, CEO of Ayushman Bharat Indu Bhushan said it was a challenging task to cover 1 crore beneficiaries and it was possible only with the support, leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We have done one crore treatment but we still have to go very far. Of course linking beneficiaries with 20,000 Hospitals in all states and UTs was a challenge but with the leadership, guidance and support of the Prime Minister, it was possible. We have to ensure the scheme goes to last mile, the last person in the line must be benefited. We need to do more in terms of making the scheme popular in every corner of the country. The scheme has benefited more than lakh migrant workers because of its unique feature i.e. portability feature," he said.

"Portability of this scheme is the complicated feature because payment is done by the home state and treatment is done in some other state so we have to have a very strong IT framework. We worked closely with all the states and it was a challenge. More than one lakh people are the beneficiaries of the portability feature of Aayushman Bharat", added the Ayushman Bharat CEO.

Ayushman Bharat scheme has been very helpful in the treatment of COVID 19 patients, more than 3000 people have been tested and more than 2000 beneficiaries have been treated so far

"We have packages for both testing and treatment and right now as you know much of the testing and treatment is done by the government and government is doing this for free but for private sectors, our scheme covers both testing and treatment. As of now, we have provided testing for more than 3000 Pmjay beneficiaries and treatment for more than 2000 beneficiaries", said Indu Bhushan on the treatment of COVID patients under Ayushman Bharat scheme.

