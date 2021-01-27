One Day On, Shock & Outrage At Tractor Charging Police, Cops Jumping Off From Red Fort

A day after farmer riots rocked the national capital, plunging the city into absolute mayhem, after-effects of the shocking violence reverberated online on Wednesday, with netizens remarking on some of the most shocking aspects of what was witnessed.

A video shared by ANI reveals shocking visuals from the protest site where farmers were driving tractors maniacally amid heightened security, trying to run their vehicles over police officials.

#WATCH Violence continues at ITO in central Delhi, tractors being driven by protestors deliberately try to run over police personnel pic.twitter.com/xKIrqANFP4 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

A peaceful tractor rally meant to highlight the demands of the farmer unions dissolved into anarchy on the streets of Delhi as millions of protesters broke through barriers, clashed with police, brandished swords and sticks, overturned vehicles, and hoisted communal flags from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on Republic Day.

Despite repeated requests, the farmers, led by persons on their horses and armed with swords and sticks, charged at the police and broke through several layers of barricades. Farmers rode bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalised a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police personnel who were blocking them.

Thousands of protesting farmers breached the Red Fort and unfurled a flag atop the dome. One protestor died after a tractor upturned, while 2 police personnel were injured. According to a statement by Delhi Commissioner SN Shrivastava, 300 personnel have reported injuries in the violence. One protester died after his tractor overturned near ITO, one of the major flashpoints of riots.

Netizens outraged

The alarming scenes from Delhi have led to massive outrage among the public as netizens lashed out at those supporting the farm protests and backing the tractor rally on a national day. The people have called for strict action against the perpetrators of the violence and demanded more power to the police in tackling the rioters in the capital.

Should arrest all the Kisan netas who called the Tractor Rally. Is this their peaceful Rally? These can't be farmers. — Chetan Kumar🇮🇳 (@Chetan12061979) January 26, 2021

My blood boils on seeing this. This is nothing short of attempting to murder policemen on duty. How is the police still restraining themselves from acting in self defence is beyond me. — Internal Combustion (@internl_combstn) January 26, 2021

He’s literally on a rampage wants to drive over the crowds — Bella (@runjhunmehrotra) January 26, 2021

