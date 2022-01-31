One-day recoveries surpass fresh COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Port Blair, Jan 31 (PTI) Single-day recoveries outnumbered new COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as 81 people were cured of the disease and 34 tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Monday.

The fresh cases raised the tally in the Union Territory to 9,777, while 9,246 people have recuperated from the disease so far, he said.

Of the new patients, 12 have travel history and 22 were detected during contact tracing.

Fifty-three fresh cases of the coronavirus infection were reported on January 29.

The death toll remained at 129 in the archipelago as no new fatality due to the disease was registered in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 402 active cases.

The local administration has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said.

More than six lakh people have been inoculated in the archipelago.

Over 6.83 lakh sample tests have been conducted for COVID-19 till Saturday, and the positivity rate stood at 1.43 per cent, the official added. PTI COR BDC BDC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)