One-day recoveries surpass fresh COVID cases in Arunachal

Itanagar, Nov 12 (PTI) Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as nine more people recuperated from the disease, while six new infections were reported, a senior health official said on Friday.

The fresh cases raised the tally in the northeastern state to 55,208, and 54,884 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients currently stands at 99.41 per cent, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The death toll remained at 280 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 44 active cases.

West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at eight, followed by the Capital Complex Region and Tawang (seven each) and East Siang (six).

Over 11.91 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity ratio stood at 1.10 per cent, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 13,49,864 people have been inoculated. PTI UPL BDC BDC

