One-day Special Session Of Delhi Assembly On Nov 26

A one-day special session of Delhi Legislative Assembly will be held on November 26, said a bulletin issued on Monday.

The session will start at 11 am on Friday and may be extended depending on "exigencies of business", said the Assembly bulletin.

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the MLAs will be required to wear face mask and practice social distancing. They will also need to carry a certificate for COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test report, it said.

