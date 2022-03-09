One Dead, 14 Injured In Udhampur Suspected IED Blast

One person has died while 14 others were injured in a blast that took place in the Slathia Chowk area of Udhampur today afternoon. “At around 12.15 PM, an explosion was heard in which 14 people were injured and 01 died. As per the preliminary investigation, it seems to be an IED blast. Further details will be shared once forensic and ballistic experts come here. The reason for the blast cannot be disclosed at this moment. The investigation is underway and it seems to be a localised blast with a limited area of impact,” ADG Jammu Mukesh Singh said.

Soon after the blast, SSP Udhampur Vinod Kumar reached the spot and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

“It seems that explosion has taken place inside the crate on a vegetable stall. The investigation is underway. Injured has been shifted to hospital and further details will be shared as the investigation progresses,” SSP Udhampur said.

“Blast explosion around “Rehri” near Tehsildar office at #Udhampur. One life lost, 13 injured being moved to hospital. I am in touch with D.C Smt Indu Chib on minute to minute basis. Exact cause and origin of the blast being worked out..too early to draw any definite conclusion,” MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted.