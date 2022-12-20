One Dead, 24 Injured As Bus Hits Truck In Greater Noida Amid Low Visibility

One person died and 24 were injured on Tuesday when a bus collided with a truck amid low visibility due to dense fog on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, police said.

The accident took place around 6.30 am in the Dankaur police station area, and the bus was headed for Delhi from Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma said.

A container truck moving ahead of the bus suddenly came to a stop, which caused the bus to crash into it and then hit the the railing along the expressway, he said.

"There were around 60 passengers in the bus. One of them died in the crash but his identity is yet to be ascertained. Another 24 passengers suffered injuries. Some of them have been admitted to the Kailash Hospital and others taken to the GIMS for treatment," Verma said.

In a separate incident this morning, a canter truck loaded with lentils hit a divider of the highway and overturned in the Dadri area of Greater Noida, the police said.

Occupants of the truck are safe and the vehicle removed from the highway to ensure no disruption to traffic movement on the route, they added.