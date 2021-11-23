One death, 24 virus cases in Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) One more person died from coronavirus in Punjab on Monday as the state reported 24 fresh cases, pushing its infection tally to 6,03,002, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, the infection has claimed 16,586 lives in the state.

The fresh death was reported from Pathankot.

Bathinda reported the maximum nine cases, followed by three each in Jalandhar, Pathankot and Tarn Taran. The number of active cases was 262.

Thirty-seven more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,86,154, as per the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, reported four cases, taking its infection count to 65,410. No death was reported in Chandigarh, which till now has reported 820 deaths.

The number of active cases in the city was 32 while the number of cured persons was 64,558. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK

