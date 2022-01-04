One Death, 419 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In Punjab

One more person died from coronavirus in Punjab on Monday as 419 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state's infection tally to 6,05,922, according to a medical bulletin. So far, 16,651 people have died from the infection in the state.

The death count also included two deaths which were not reported earlier. Punjab has been witnessing a rise in the number of infections for the past a few days.

The number of active cases rose to 1,741 from 1,369 a day before. Of fresh cases, Patiala reported 143 infections, followed by 58 in Pathankot, 57 in Ludhiana and 30 in Mohali.

Thirty-eight more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 5,87,530, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 75 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 66,136.

The death toll stood at 1,079 with as no Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases in the city rose to 383 from 321 on Sunday while the number of recoveries was 64,674. Meanwhile, the Chandigarh administration decided to close Rock Garden and Bird Aviary Park with immediate effect.

