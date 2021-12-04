One death, 46 fresh cases in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 4 (PTI) One more person died from coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday as 46 fresh cases took the state’s infection tally to 6,03,451, according to a medical bulletin.

The death was reported in Ludhiana district, which took Punjab's total fatality count to 16,608.

Ferozepur reported 12 cases, followed by nine in Jalandhar and seven in Hoshiarpur.

The number of active cases was 347.

Fifty-two more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,86,496, as per the bulletin.

Union Territory Chandigarh reported three COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,481.

No death was reported in the city in the past 24 hours. The death toll stood at 820.

The number of active cases in the city was 60 while the number of cured persons was 64,601. PTI CHS RDK RDK

