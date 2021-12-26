One death, 50 fresh coronavirus cases in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 26 (PTI) One more covid-related death was reported in Punjab on Sunday while 50 fresh cases took the state’s infection tally to 6,04,236, according to a medical bulletin.

The death was reported from Pathankot district.

With this, the state’s death toll reached 16,638.

Pathankot reported 15 cases, followed by seven in Ludhiana and six each in Hoshiarpur and Patiala.

The number of active cases rose to 378 from 347 on Saturday.

Seventeen more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,87,220, said the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Union Territory Chandigarh reported 10 COVID-19 cases, taking the city’s total count to 65,774.

The death toll stood at 1,078 with no covid-related death being reported in the city in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the city was 101 while the number of cured persons was 64,595. PTI CHS RDK RDK

