One District, One Mafia: Yogi Draws Bulldozer-big Contrast Between SP, BJP Regimes

Yogi Adityanath, addressing the budget session in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday, launched a stinging attack at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over a picture doing the rounds on social media which shows the former chief minister with Sadaqat Khan, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. "It is true you (Samajwadi Party) gave one district, one mafia to UP. Which district didn't have a mafia? There were kinds of mafias in the state, some were land mafia, forest mafia, and cattle mafia. Everyone in the state knew well about it," the Uttar Pradesh CM said addressing his predecessor.

Yogi Adityanath further accused Samajwadi Party leaders of handing over Uttar Pradesh to criminals and targeted them for alleged tax evasion. "Tax evasion used to happen in previous governments, you will find many examples of this, there are many reports including that of CAG," Adityanath said, adding, the BJP government, since it came to power in 2017, has taken every possible action to finish criminals and bring back law and order in the state.

"Due to our efforts, we came back again in 2022," he added.

One District One Mafia vs One District One Product

While attacking the Samajwadi Party for allowing the mafia to take control of the state, Adityanath struck a contrast with the approach his government has taken. The Uttar Pradesh CM said the double-engine BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has launched the 'One district, one product scheme' in every district which has created unlimited employment opportunities for the poor.

What is the Umesh Pal murder case?

CM Yogi Adityanath's scathing attack at SP came days after Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, was gunned down on February 24. The incident took place at Pal's residence following which he was rushed to a hospital where he died.

According to sources, Umesh Pal's wife has lodged an FIR in connection with her husband's murder. The FIR mentions the name of Atiq Ahmed (presently in Ahmedabad prison for Raju Pal's murder), Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen, her brother-in-law Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, and Atiq's son.

The BJP has targeted the SP over Umesh Pal's killing as the prime accused Atiq Ahmed is said to have been a former SP leader and an accused was found with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in a picture that has surfaced on social media platforms.