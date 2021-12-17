One Fresh Case Pushes Arunachal's COVID Tally To 55,320

Arunachal Pradesh on Friday reported just one new COVID-19 case, four less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 55,320, a health department official said.

The fresh case was detected in Papum Pare district, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

No patient was cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, and the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state stood at 55,007.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients remained at 99.43 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 33 active cases.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 19, followed by West Kameng and Namsai at four each, Tawang and East Siang at two each, Lohit and Papum Pare at one each.

The death toll remained at 280 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, Jampa said.

Over 12.02 lakh samples, including 245 on Thursday, have been tested for COVID-19, and the positivity rate stood at 0.40 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 14,45,448 people have been inoculated so far.

