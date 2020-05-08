One In 3 COVID-19 Patient Has Recovered As Recovery Rate Nears 30%: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry on Friday said that the recovery percentage of COVID-19 cases now stands at 29.36% i.e., almost 1 in 3 hospitalized persons has recovered. The Ministry said that 1,273 patients of COVID-19 have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 16,540. At the same time, India has reported 3,390 new cases, taking the total to 56,342.

Joint Secretary of Health, Lav Aggarwal, further informed that among the 37,916 patients under active medical supervision, 3.2% are using oxygen-related services while 4.2% are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 1.1% are on ventilator support.

The Ministry further stated that 216 districts in the country have not reported any COVID-19 case, while in 42 districts, no new cases have been detected in the last 28 days. 36 districts are such where no case was reported in the last 14 days, while in 46 districts, no case has come up in the last seven days.

Railways converted 5,231 coaches as COVID care centres

The official also informed that Indian Railways have converted 5,231 coaches as COVID care centres and they will be placed on 250 identified stations to be used for the treatment of mild and very mild COVID-19 cases while ensuring that different coaches are designated for suspected and confirmed cases.

"Maximum of two persons will be housed in one cabin; healthcare staff will be given by Railways in 85 stations; in other 130 stations, the State government will provide staff and essential medicines," Lav Aggarwal said.

Health Minister talks to State counterparts

The Ministry also informed that Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan held meetings via video conference with health ministers of Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to take stock of preparedness and COVID response and assured them of providing required help. Vardhan also talked to other State health ministers and asked them to prepare quarantine facilities for returning migrants and to increase testing for those with SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) and ILI (Influenza-like Illness) symptoms.

Lav Aggarwal further stated that returning migrants should follow guidelines laid down by authorities and comply with orders. "When migrant workers are returning back, they should follow the guidelines. We request to the labourers that our efforts are for them, their village, community and family members only."

When asked about the reason for the recent spike in cases and deaths due to COVID-19 in States like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, the official stressed on the need to enforce containment efforts more stringently without giving specific reasons.

