One Indian Missing In Earthquake-hit Turkey, MEA Says 'we Are In Touch With His Family'

One Indian is still missing in earthquake-hit Turkey, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) during a press conference on 'Operation Dost' on Wednesday. The MEA said that it was in touch with the person's family. Ten more Indians had been rescued but were "in a bad state", said the MEA.

Fending off questions from the media on what efforts were being put in to extract the affected Indians from Turkey, the MEA responded that it was a collective humanitarian effort and even though Indians were a priority that did not stop them from lending their efforts to all the people devastated by the earthquake that has claimed more than 8,500 lives in Turkey alone.

'Operation Dost'

Hours after the Turkish Ambassador to India termed New Delhi a “dost”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar rightfully named India’s relief efforts for quake-torn Turkey and Syria as ‘Operation Dost’ to highlight the friendship maintained between the nations.

The operation, which is built on the foundation of friendship, consists of search and rescue teams being dispatched to Turkey and Syria, two middle eastern nations that were jolted by a massive deadly earthquake on Monday which as killed over 9,000 people in both the nations. “Under #OperationDost, India is sending search and rescue teams, a field hospital, materials, medicines and equipment to Türkiye and Syria. This is an ongoing operation,” Jaishankar tweeted, adding that further updates on the efforts will be shared.

In totality, India has sent four C-17 planeloads of essential equipment and relief supplies to Turkey which weighed a little over 108 tonnes. The planes also carried 99 medical experts on board. Crucial equipment flown to Turkey includes air-lifting bags, chainsaw, victim location equipment, angle cutters and hand and power tools and lighting equipment.

To Syria, India has sent over 6 tons of relief material. The aid to Syria includes 3 truckloads of general and protective gear, emergency use medicines, syringes and equipment including ECG machines, monitors, and other essential medical items.