One Intruder Killed; Another Arrested; Weapons Recovered In BSF, Punjab Police Operations

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday midnight carried out three major operations along the Internal Border in Amritsar and Ferozpur area. In the first operation, based on inputs generated by Punjab Police, one dead body of a Pakistani smuggler, 2 rifles with magazines, 22 packets of suspected heroin and a PVC pipe were recovered from the spot. Blood droplets also found on the exit routes of the escaping smugglers.

“Based on information provided by SSP Rural Amritsar IPS Dhruv Dahiya, a special ambush was laid and at midnight, troops noticed movement of five Pakistani smugglers towards fence. Later troops noticed movement of two suspected persons close to fence with Pipe. The Ambush party immediately challenged and opened fire towards them. Whole area was cordoned ahead of fence and one dead body of a Pakistani intruder was recovered along with two AK series rifles with 04 Magazine, 22 packets of suspected heroine and a PVC pipe,” BSF Official told Republic World. READ | Manipur CM has 'No information about Burmese influx in state'; says BSF alerted on issue

In the second operation, an ambush party of BSF caught one Pakistani smuggler alive with 21 packets of Heroin. “BSF party observed movement of Pakistani smugglers and an ambush party went ahead, challenged Pakistani smugglers. Two mobiles were recovered along with an Indian ID card. The ambush party apprehended one Pakistani Smuggler and recovered 21 PKTs of suspected heroin from his possession,” a BSF official said.

Meanwhile, in the third operation, BSF recovered 9 packets of suspected heroin and a pipe on the spot. “On 07 th April' 2021 at about 0030 hrs, troops observed suspicious movement of one person in the crops (ahead to the fence) approaching the fence. After sensing the movement, he fired towards the Pakistani Smuggler hidden in the crops. Immediately, other troops fired upon them. While firing, they observed the movement of two persons escaping towards the border taking cover of crops. During Search 09 packets of suspected Heroin and one 12 feet plastic pipe recovered from the spot,” a BSF official said.

