One Killed After Luxury Bus Rams Into Stationary Tempo On Mumbai Highway

The driver of a tempo was killed after a luxury bus hit his vehicle parked on the roadside on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai's Vakola area early on Friday, a police official said.

The incident took place after the tempo broke down on the south-bound leg of the highway, he said.

"Driver Akhtar Chowdhary had to stop his tempo on the side of the highway due to some issue in the vehicle. However, the luxury bus carrying airport crew members hit it from behind, in which he suffered serious injuries and died later," the official said.

The tempo was carrying a stock of fish, he said.

The driver of the bus fled from the spot after the accident and a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

No passenger from the bus was injured in the accident, police said.