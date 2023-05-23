One Killed In Blaze In Netaji Municipal Market In West Bengal's Malda On Tuesday

At least one person was killed in a massive fire at a market in West Bengal's Malda district on Tuesday morning, officials said. District Magistrate Nitin Singhania said the fire erupted at a carbide shop in Netaji municipal market early in the morning and the deceased was a van puller.

The fire quickly spread to around 5-7 adjoining shops, which were also gutted. He said the blaze has been brought under control by two fire tenders but the area has been filled with smoke. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway, officials said. A large police contingent has also been deployed at the spot. Local businessmen said the carbide was used for ripening mangoes. They demanded proper investigation and enhancement of safety to prevent recurrence of such incidents.