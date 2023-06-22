One Killed, One Injured As Vehicle Skids Off Road In Arunachal Pradesh

One person was killed and another man was injured when the vehicle carrying them skidded off a road and fell into a gorge in Lower Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, police said here on Thursday.

The accident occurred at a place, 25 km from Likabali town, on the Likabali-Basar-Aalo road on Wednesday, Likabali police station officer-in-charge Inspector Bisor Boje said.

The vehicle was on its way to Gensi from Likabali.

Owner of the vehicle, Tumi Doke, died on the spot while the driver identified as Ige Nada was seriously injured, the police officer said.

Nada was rushed to a hospital in Assam's Dibrugarh for better treatment.

Boje said, “The cause of the accident will be known only after recording the statement of the driver.” The vehicle rolled down some 100 metres off the road and could not be recovered due to inclement weather.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.