One Killed, Three Cops Injured In Communal Clash In Chhattisgarh Village

One person was killed and three policemen injured in a clash between members of two communities in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district on Saturday, senior officials said.

The violence was allegedly triggered by a fight between children at Biranpur village under Saja police station area in the morning, officials said.

As per preliminary information, some children fought over a petty issue and members of the village's Hindu and Muslim communities gathered in the village square to settle the dispute, Bemetara Collector P S Elma told reporters.

The matter, however, escalated and there was a clash during which one Ishwar Sahu (23) was critically injured and later died, he said.

Bemetara Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela said a police team was sent to spot, but the mob attacked and pelted stones at the policemen, leaving three of them injured.

Sub-inspector B R Thakur sustained serious injuries, he said, adding that the injured cops were shifted to a hospital. The mob also set fire to a heap of paddy straw and some vehicles, the official said.

Additional police force was later sent to the spot and the situation was brought under control, he said.

Nine people have been taken into custody in connection with the violence so far and the administration has imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (prohibiting assembly of four or more people) in the area, the SP said.

Though there is still some tension in the village, the situation is under control. The police deployment will remain in place till the situation normalises, he added.

The collector, SP and Inspector General of Police (Durg Range) Anand Chhabra were in the village to monitor the situation, officials said.