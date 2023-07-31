One More Arrested By CCB In Plot To Carry Out Large Scale Terror Attacks In Bengaluru

In yet another breakthrough for the Central Crime Branch (CCB), the Bengaluru Police arrested one more person in the suspected terrorists' case wherein five suspects were arrested on July 19 after a terror plot was foiled in Bengaluru. The identity of the terror suspect has not been revealed yet.

Notably, a number of electronic devices, weapons and ammunition were recovered from them by the police. All five accused are currently lodged at the Bengaluru Central Jail.

Notably after the recovery of the four grenades on July 21 from the house of one of the jailed terror suspects Zahid Tabrez, the CCB had been tracking as to who delivered the box of grenades to him. The five arrested on July 19 were identified as Sayed Suhel, Umar, Junaid, Mudasir and Zahid Tabrez.

All arrested radicalised by LeT operative

Raising serious questions about the security of the Parappana Agrahara Jail (also called Bangalore Central Jail) in Bengaluru, it is being said that the accused in the case came in contact with Nazir, who is languishing in the same jail in connection with 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda further revealed that the suspects had been in contact with T Nazir inside the jail. As per Dayananda, it was Nazir who provided the logistics for the planned attacks.

The FIR copy of the terror suspects arrested in the case, which was accessed by Republic TV, mentioned that suspected terrorists have been booked under UAPA, 120 B criminal conspiracy and other sections of the IPC. The accused have been booked under Arms Act. Police seized four walkie-talkies, seven country-made pistols, 42 live bullets, ammunition, two daggers, two satellite phones and four grenades, among other lethal weapons from the accused.

All the accused were allegedly involved in a 2017 murder case informed the commissioner. "While being in jail for the case, they came in contact with T Nazir, one of the main accused in the 2008 serial blast case. And T Nazir seems to have radicalised these individuals, especially one who is now absconding abroad. The person who is at present in abroad had activated this module and had supplied these weapons and other equipment," the Commissioner said.

