One More Held In Pragati Maidan Tunnel Robbery Case

One more person has been apprehended in connection with the gunpoint robbery of a delivery agent and his associate inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Anil alias Choti. He was apprehended from Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district and at his instance, his share of Rs one lakh has been recovered, a senior police officer said.

He was involved in the conspiracy and further detailed roles will be established during the investigation, police stated.

Seven people have already been arrested in connection with the robbery.

The accused robbed them of about Rs 40 lakh on Saturday when they were on their way in a taxi to Gurgaon in Haryana to deliver the money.

The motorcycles, with fake number plates, used in the crime, Rs 4.98 lakh and a pistol with two live cartridges have been seized, police had said.

According to the police, they have also recovered some more amount from the arrested accused persons and they are combining the total amount.

The 22-second footage shows the four men following the taxi on two motorcycles and intercepting it inside the tunnel as other vehicles passed by.

As the taxi stopped, two men, wearing helmets, got off the motorcycles. One of them went towards the driver's side and the other to the rear door on the other side and whipped out their pistols.

The footage then showed both the car gates open and the man at the rear end being handed over a black-coloured handbag, apparently carrying money. The two then quickly hopped onto their waiting motorcycles and fled with their accomplices.