One More Tests COVID-19 Positive In Goa; State Tally Rises To 16

A woman passenger who travelled to Goa in a Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani train on Saturday has tested positive for Coronavirus, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 16. The updates were provided by a health official on Sunday.

Goa witnesses a rise in cases

Goa, which was earlier declared a green zone after registering no new COVID-19 cases, has seen new cases over the last few days.

The woman's samples came out positive in the TrueNat (rapid) testing, the official said, adding that her samples have also been sent to the virology lab of the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for final confirmation. Out of 323 passengers in the train who arrived at Madgaon railway station in South Goa district on Saturday, the woman is the third person to have tested positive for the Coronavirus infection.

"Rest of the samples from the train will be tested tonight. All passengers who alighted at Madgaon station have been taken to district hospital for testing. They will be quarantined at JN Stadium. Of the other five cases detected here today, two came from West Bengal, and the others from Haridwar, Mumbai and Ratnagiri," PTI quoted an official.

