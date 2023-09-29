'One Nation One Election Report likely To Be Finalised By End Of 2023': Justice Awasthi

The Law Commission of India chairman Retd Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi on Friday stated that the report on the One Nation One Election will likely be finalised by the end of 2023. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Justice Awasthi informed that more meetings had to be convened for the deliberation over the matter in a bid to reach a conclusion.

"The report on the One Nation One Election is very likely to be finalised by the end of 2023. We are working on it. A few more meetings to be held in this regard", he said. On being asked about the possibility of simultaneous polls next year, Justice Awasthi told the Republic, "It is the job of the election commission to conduct polls. We will submit the report".

The Law Commission of India held a meeting with all its members on September 27 to work out the final report. While addressing the media, Justice Awasthi stated that there was no concrete outcome on the issue (One Nation One Poll). "We found that some more work is required to be done. We are still in the process of finalising the report. More meetings will take place before sending the final report. There will be no meeting tomorrow. No final date as to when the report is to be submitted.

He informed that the first Minimum age of consent under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Second Law to provide for online filing of First Information Reports were discussed.

One Nation One Election

The initiative for One Nation One Election aims to evaluate the possibility of synchronizing elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities, and panchayats, streamlining the electoral process. An eight-member committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind has taken up this task. Home Minister Amit Shah, former Rajya Sabha leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Finance Commission chairman NK Singh, former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash C Kashyap, senior advocate Harish Salve, and former chief vigilance commissioner Sanjay Kothari are among the committee's notable members.