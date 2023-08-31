One Nation, One Poll Bill Likely To Be Tabled During Parliament Special Session: Sources

In a big leap towards simultaneous election, 'One Nation, One Poll Bill' is likely to be introduced in the special Parliament session in September, sources privy to the development told Republic TV.

Simultaneous elections refer to the holding of Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies elections together, once in five years. Simultaneous polls were a common practice in India for the first two decades after Independence, until 1967. However, in 1968 and 1969, some Assemblies were dissolved, which was followed by the dissolution of the Lok Sabha. This resulted in the disruption of the conduct of simultaneous elections.

PM Modi's views on 'One nation, one poll'

The much-awaited election reform was on the cards as BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had pitched for it. PM Modi had stated that elections taking place every few months hinder development. He talked of simultaneous elections at every level- Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabhas or local panchayat level.

“Elections are held at different places every few months and it hampers the developmental work and all of you know it. Therefore, it is must to have deep study and deliberation on ‘One Nation, One Election’,” he said addressing the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference in 2020.

PM Modi also said that having a single voters’ list was desirable. “Only one voters' list should be used for Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and other elections. Why are we wasting time and money on these lists?”

It should be noted that most opposition parties have protested against the idea of holding Lok Sabha and various state assembly polls simultaneously in the country.

CEC Rajiv Kumar's views on 'One nation, one poll'

Earlier, Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar said that the commission can handle the decision administratively. Former CEC Sushil Chandra had also called 'One Nation, One Election;' a good session.

"According to the Constitution, all the elections should be held simultaneously. The Parliament elections that are held since independence, all three of them are simultaneous elections. It is only later that sometimes the Assembly was dissolved, sometimes parliament, which disturbed the schedule. One Nation One Election is a good suggestion but this needs a change in the constitution," Chandra had said.

The government has convened a special session of Parliament for five days between September 18 and 22, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

"Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having five sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," Joshi said on X.