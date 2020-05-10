'One Nation, One Ration Card' Set To Begin June 1, 20 States/ UTs Ready For Launch

The Central government is all set to begin its ambitious 'one nation, one ration card' scheme from June 1. Earlier in February, Food Supplies Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had informed Rajya Sabha that the 'one nation, one ration card' scheme will be made applicable across the country barring some northeastern states from June 1.

On Sunday, the official Twitter handle of the ruling BJP posted that eligible beneficiaries will be able to avail food grains from any Fair Price Shop in the country using the same ration card. It further said that seeding of Aadhar details at PDS shops is needed. Currently, it will be launched in 20 states. It also said that there are over 81 crore beneficiaries under NFSA for subsidized foodgrains of 5kilo per person at Rs 1-3 per kg.

READ | Karnataka BJP MLA & MP fight in front of minister at inaugration of a Covid hospital

एक राष्ट्र - एक राशन कार्ड की ओर अग्रसर भारत



लाभार्थी एक ही राशन कार्ड का उपयोग करके देश में कहीं भी किसी भी उचित मूल्य की दुकान से खाद्यान्न ले सकेंगे।



कुल 20 राज्य / केन्द्र शासित प्रदेश 1 जून से राशन कार्ड पोर्टेबिलिटी के शुभारंभ के लिए तैयार। pic.twitter.com/VjPXCqSw0y — BJP (@BJP4India) May 9, 2020

READ | First 'Vande Bharat Mission' Evacuation flight from US to takeoff; Day 4 schedule here

What is one nation, one ration card?

The 'one nation, one ration card' scheme allows a beneficiary to avail subsidised ration anywhere in the country, provided the ration card is linked to Aadhaar and there are 100 percent POS machines installed at ration shops. The scheme is already available in 12 states - Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Haryana, Tripura, Goa, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh since January 1. However, there is no need to procure new ration cards under the scheme. The scheme is applicable through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) initiative.

READ | SC asks Centre to consider adopting 'one nation, one ration card' scheme during lockdown