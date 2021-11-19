One new case takes COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 7,675

Port Blair, Nov 19 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported just one new COVID-19 case, which took the tally in the Union Territory to 7,675, a health department official said on Friday.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Two persons were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,541.

The fresh infection was detected on Thursday after the Union Territory did not report any new case for three consecutive days from November 15, the official said.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands now have five active cases.

The local administration has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID tests.

Altogether, 5,29,919 people have been inoculated with 2,34,265 of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

Of the total number of immunised people, 1,74,791 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have been vaccinated till date.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 6.21 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.23 per cent, the official added. PTI COR BDC BDC

