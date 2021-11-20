One new case takes COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 7,676

Port Blair, Nov 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,676 after one more person tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Saturday.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

No one was cured of the disease during the period, and the total number of recoveries in the archipelago stood at 7,541.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands now have six active cases.

The local administration has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID tests.

Altogether, 5,30,174 people have been inoculated with 2,34,509 of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

Of the total number of immunised people, 1,74,799 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have been vaccinated till date.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 6.23 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.23 per cent, the official added. PTI COR BDC BDC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)