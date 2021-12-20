One new COVID-19 case in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Port Blair, Dec 20 (PTI) The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded one new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 7,702, a health department official said on Monday.

The single case was detected during contact tracing, he said.

The archipelago now has only three active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are coronavirus free, the official said.

A total of 7,570 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the contagion was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The union territory had also reported one new COVID-19 case on Sunday.

The administration has so far tested 6,52,064 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.18 per cent At least 5,86,145 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far, of which 2,98,761 have received the first dose and 2,87,384 both doses of the vaccine, the official added. PTI COR RG RG

