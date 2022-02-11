One Ocean Summit: PM Modi Reiterates India's Commitment To Eliminating single-use Plastic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the global One Ocean Summit on Friday, February 11 to discuss pertinent maritime issues faced by the international community. In his address, he highlighted that India has always been a maritime civilisation and extended the nation’s support to the French initiative. He further urged the international community to take immediate measures towards underwater plastic pollution and urged leaders to make legally binding treaties.

India committed to eliminating single-use plastic: PM Modi

“India supports the French initiative of a high ambition coalition on biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction. We hope for a legally binding international treaty this year,” PM said during his address.

He further pledged India’s commitment towards reducing single-use plastic consumption and lowering our plastic waste. PM Modi informed the global leaders that 100 Indian Navy ships will be cleaning plastic waste from the sea this year. He further added that India is looking forward to joining hands with France to reduce the circulation of single-use plastic.

“India is committed to eliminating single-use plastic. I've also directed our Navy to contribute 100 ship days this year to clean the plastic waste from the sea. India will be happy to join France in launching a global initiative on single-use plastics,” PM Modi iterated.

One Ocean Summit

The One Ocean Summit was organised by France from February 9 to February 11, in cooperation with the United Nations and the World Bank.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several global leaders, including Germany, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, and Canada participated in the event. The goal of the Summit was to mobilize the international community to take action towards preserving and supporting healthy and sustainable ocean ecosystems.

More than 30 events including workshops, forums, roundtables and other initiatives were held on February 9 and February 10 to discuss issues of the "international maritime community.” Several initiatives have been launched on February 11 towards marine ecosystem protection and sustainable fisheries aimed at reducing underwater pollution, given climate change. The initiatives also advocated for improvised governance of the oceans.

'3P movement' for climate change: PM Modi

Earlier in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Agenda 2022. In his address, PM Modi introduced the "P3 (Pro-Planet People) movement" that shows India's commitments towards climate change.

PM Modi had asserted that people's lifestyle was a big challenge for the climate. He pointed out that "throwaway" culture and consumerism has made the climate change issue more serious. He had asked the people to "take-make-use-dispose" economy to a circular economy. He shared that India was making policies and taking decisions regarding the present and the goals for the next 25 years.

Image: ANI