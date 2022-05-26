One of 3 women who had consumed poison fearing arrest dies in hospital: Police

Baghpat (UP), May 25 (PTI) A 19-year-old girl died in a Meerut hospital early Wednesday, a day after allegedly consuming rat poison along with her teenage sister and mother, fearing arrest, officials said.

Deceased Swati had consumed poison along with her sister Priti, 17, and mother Anuradha on Tuesday when police raided her house looking for her brother Prince, accused of eloping with a woman from Chhaprauli village.

While Swati died, the condition of her sister and mother remains critical, Baghpat’s Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun said.

He said an FIR has been lodged against six people, including Chhaprauli Police station’s Sub-Inspector Naresh Pal and two brothers of the woman who eloped with Prince.

The six accused have been booked for harassment and abating suicide, the SP said, adding the probe into the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch of the district police.

The officer said the accused brothers of the runaway woman visited the house of the deceased a few days ago and threatened "to rape Prince’s sisters if the runaway girl doesn't return home." The SP along with Baghpat District Magistrate Raj Kamal Yadav visited the victim's house on Wednesday and met with the family members.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital, which referred them to a facility in Meerut considering their serious condition, the officer said.

The women consumed poison as they apparently feared that they would be arrested if accused Prince is not found, he said.

SP Jadaun had earlier told PTI that on May 3 a resident of Chhaprauli village had lodged a police complaint alleging that a man, Prince, had eloped with his daughter.

Police had conducted a raid around 7 pm on Tuesday on a tip-off that Prince and the woman were staying at Prince's house.

During the raid, Prince's mother and two sisters had consumed rat poison, Jadaun had said earlier.

The SP had said the police had raided the house in presence of the villagers, and did not misbehave with the family members.

"Prima facie the police team that raided the house has not been found guilty of the incident,” he had said.

“However, if we receive any complaint against the police we will investigate the matter. Currently, our priority is to save the women battling for their lives in the hospital," he had said. PTI CORR CDN RAX RAX

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)