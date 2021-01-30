One Year After 1st Coronavirus Infection Reported, India's Recovery Rate Continues To Soar

Last year, on this day, India had reported its first-ever case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after an Indian student from China was tested positive in Kerala, following which, numbers across the country steadily increased over time. It was pushed to one of the most affected countries after cases rapidly spread and lockdown measures were implemented to bring down containment and mortality rates. Due to which India has now dropped to the fourth position as per a cumulative toll. Mexico is reportedly in the third spot.

Today's data

With 13,083 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 1,07,33,131, while 1,04,09,160 patients have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.98 percent, the health ministry said on Saturday. The viral disease has claimed 137 more lives in the country in a span of 24 hours and the death toll now stands at 1,54,147, it added. There are 1,69,824 active coronavirus cases in the country currently, which account for only 1.58 percent of the total number of cases, the ministry's data updated at 8 am in the morning showed.

India's COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

On January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive through video conferencing. He said that a vaccination drive on such scale and scope has never been conducted in history. "Normally, it takes many years to make a vaccine but in such a short span of time, not one, but two 'Made in India' vaccines are ready. Meanwhile, the work on other vaccines is progressing at a fast pace. This is a living example of India's capability and talent. India's vaccination programme is based on a very important principle that those who are in need of the vaccine will get vaccinated first. Our doctors, nurses, medical & paramedical staff, sanitation workers in hospitals - be it private or hospital are entitled to get vaccinated. This will be done on priority," the Prime Minister had said.

The drug regulatory body of India has currently approved two vaccines. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has developed the Covishield vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University while the Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Medical Council of research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology.

Coronavirus completes one year in the country today, India currently in 4th spot globally