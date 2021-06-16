One Year From Galwan, Indian Army's Order Of Battle At LAC Changed; Deployment Trebled

As India marks one year of the Galwan conflict in Eastern Ladakh which led to the martyrdom of 20 Bravehearts of Indian Armed forces during the violent clash with the Chinese PLA, the Indian Army has increased the artillery and armoured troop deployment in the region along the LAC three-fold. At present around 50,000 Indian Army troops have been deployed to guard the borders and keep the Chinese aggression in check, which according to sources is a 300% increase in the manpower along the LAC.

Sources have informed Republic Media Network that the Indian Army has changed its order of battle (ORBAT) in Eastern Ladakh with increased strength and deployment of the troops in the region.

Freshly inducted artillery including guns like M777, Bofors guns and K9 Vajra tanks have been deployed in the Eastern sector for the first time in the region to enhance the strength of the force against any likelihood of Chinese intrusion. Sources have also said that T90 and T72 tanks have also been deployed. Now the numbers are being enhanced.

Increased defence procurement to counter Chinese aggression

The Indian Government has ramped up the defence infrastructure and procurement in order to further strengthen the might of the armed forces in any likelihood of aggression from adversaries such as Pakistan and China. Apart from the procurement and induction of Rafale fighter jets into the Indian Air Force, the Government in March this year announced the massive Rs 48,000 crore defence procurement deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) manufacturing 83 LCA-Tejas fighter jets for the Indian Air Force while anticipating the threat perception at the northern frontiers.

Earlier this month, the Defence Acquisition Council has also approved the procurement of air defence guns worth Rs 6,000 crore under the Buy & Make (Indian) category. Moreover, to strengthen the surveillance capabilities, the Armed Forces are expecting to receive advanced Heron drones from Israel for keeping a close watch over China in the Ladakh region and other areas along the LAC.

These manufacturing and acquisitions proposals assume significance in the light of the changing geopolitics and India's significant role in it. As Pakistan continues to remain an adversary to India and increasing volatility in the India-China relations makes the indigenous manufacturing of arms and ammunition all the more necessary.

India-China relations post Galwan conflict

The upsurge in defence procurements is in view of the volatility in India-China relations which still continues after hitting rock bottom last year when the Chinese PLA had a violent face-off with the Indian Army in the Galwan valley in the Ladakh region along the LAC, leading to the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army jawans including a commanding rank officer, as well as casualties on the Chinese side. The two nations have thereafter resorted to disengagement along the LAC and have held 11 rounds of Corps commander level military talks; however, the complete disengagement and consensus on the border dispute is a long way ahead.

However, softening the Chinese tone, its Ambassador to India Sun Weidong has proposed that India and China should co-operate rather than confront each other and focus on fighting COVID-19 and boosting economic recovery. The statement by the Chinese Envoy assumes significance as the two Asian powers have been at loggerheads due to a range of issues, but primarily on border conflicts.

China has also suffered a major hit in its exports to India last year owing to the border conflict and consequential outrage among Indians, although it has also increased significantly due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India leading to the requirement of oxygen and other essential medical supplies in the country, a part of it coming from China.