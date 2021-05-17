ONGC To Procure 1 Lakh Oxygen Concentrators On Behalf Of Centre; 2900 To Be Delivered Soon

Aiding India's oxygen crisis, Indian gas giant ONGC on Monday announced that it will procure 1 lakh oxygen concentrators from the global supply chain on behalf of the Centre. ONGC issued a statement saying that Govt of India is cost of procuring these concentrators. While ONGC has already placed orders for 34,673 Oxygen concentrators globally & 40,000 units in domestic manufacturers - 2900 are expected to be received by 21 May and the rest will be delivered from May to end June 2021.

To help India tide over Oxygen shortage during the 2nd wave of #COVID-19, on behalf of Govt. of India, #ONGC has been given the responsibility to procure 1 lakh oxygen concentrators based on its understanding of global supply chain & logistics. — ONGC (@ONGC_) May 17, 2021

9440 MT of liquid medical oxygen delivered by Oxygen Express

The railways has delivered more than 9,440 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in nearly 590 tankers to various states across the country since April 19, the national transporter said on Sunday. Around 150 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various states, it added. Twelve Oxygen Express trains were on the run with more than 970 tonnes of LMO in 55 tankers, it said.

So far, 521 tonnes of oxygen have been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 2,525 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 430 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 1,228 tonnes in Haryana, 389 tonnes in Telangana, 40 tonnes in Rajasthan, 361 tonnes in Karnataka, 200 tonnes in Uttarakhand, 118 tonnes in Kerala, 151 tonnes in Tamil Nadu, 116 tonnes in Andhra Pradesh and more than 3,320 tonnes in Delhi. Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia said that Delhi's oxygen demand has dropped from 700 MT per day to 580 MT, asking Centre to deviate the surplus oxygen to the States who need it. Several top PSUs like Tata Steel, Bhilai Steel plant, Jindal plant, Vedanta plant are currently supplying oxygen to their respective state hospitals.

India's oxygen shortage

Currently, India is grappling with acute oxygen supply with Delhi being hit the worst - several hospitals have moved the High Court seeking oxygen supply. While the Centre and Delhi govt have blamed each other for the ongoing oxygen crisis in the national capital, Railways has started 'Oxygen Express' to transport liquid oxygen to the states via green corridors. These trains have already begun to arrive at UP, Maharashtra, Andhra from Odisha, Jharkhand and others. Delhi, which has increased its demand to 900 MT oxygen per day has been allotted only 480 MT by Centre. Delhi has demanded the Centre's help in procuring more oxygen, accusing UP and Haryana of obstructing its supply and expressing the inability to procure tankers. The Delhi HC has warned the Centre with contempt proceedings if the oxygen quota of Delhi (490 MT) is not met with, tasking the Centre with arranging tankers for Delhi. The SC has constituted a 12-member National Task Force of oxygen distribution.