Onion And Potato Prices May Decline In Early January 2020

Onions and potatoes amongst other vegetables may cost significantly less in January 2020 as new stocks are expected to arrive in the market.

Onion prices have risen as high as Rs 200 per kilogram in the last several weeks in across India. Potatoes are being sold at Rs 40 per kilogram in several parts of India.

Reports have stated that the date of the fall in price also coincides with the election schedule for the Delhi Assembly formation. The schedule could be announced by January 6, 2020, and the formation of the Delhi Assembly is scheduled for February 22.

A wholesale seller called Ankit Buddhiraja at Azadpur Mandi in Delhi told agencies, "The prices of onion will become normal within two months and people will not feel the pinch while buying it. The local onion is being sold for Rs 80-100 per kilogram while the onion exported from Turkey is being sold at Rs 50-60 per kilogram. This has helped in maintaining the balance of local onion prices. If the onions from Turkey were not available, then the prices of the local onion could go up to Rs 300-400 per kilogram.”

Another vegetable seller, Murli Yadav, believes that spike in the prices of vegetables was due to monsoon season. "Now the new crop has arrived from many parts of the country, it will help in reducing the prices of tomato, potato, cauliflower, capsicum, and other vegetables."

The BJP-led-government had allocated a special budget of Rs 500 crore for vegetables like tomatoes, onions, and potatoes. The Centre had a buffer stock of as many as 56,000 tonnes of onion in September 2019, of which 16,000 tonnes were being offloaded. 200 tonnes were offloaded in a day in Delhi alone.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the government will supply onions at Rs. 24 per kilogram across the city through mobile vans.

