At a time when onion prices are skyrocketing up to Rs 100 per kg in the country, a farmer in Richha village of Mandsaur has alleged that his onion crop worth Rs 30,000 was uprooted and stolen from his field by thieves. Farmer Jitendra Kumar has registered a complaint with the police in this regard and said that onions were sown on 1.6 acres of land and as he was planning to harvest the crop, it was stolen.