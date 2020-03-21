The Debate
The Debate
Online Global Prayer For 'humanity' To Be Held To 'eradicate COVID-19'

General News

Global Prayer will be conducted online on Sunday, March 22 by Maitreya Dadashreeji with the focus to 'Eradicate COVID-19', the prayer will be for humanity.

Coronavirus

As the world is striving hard to tackle the menace of the global pandemic Coronavirus, a Global Prayer will be conducted online on Sunday, March 22 by Maitreya Dadashreeji. The prime focus of the global prayer will be to 'Eradicate COVID-19', Maitreya said the prayer will be for humanity. Approximately 1 million people are expected to be a part of this global prayer that will take place on the social networking site Facebook.

READ | Coronavirus: Dubai returnee detrained at Kalyan near Mumbai

 

READ | 3 more test positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, total cases now 13

Coronavirus outbreak

Currently, there are 283 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus in India with one death reported in Mumbai, Delhi, Kalaburagi and Punjab each. Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. 

READ | Australia: Couples get 'teary' as weddings get cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. Thereafter, he announced that Janta Curfew - a curfew for the people and of the people would be observed on Sunday, March 22. On this day, all citizens except those providing essential services were requested not to step out of the house from 7 am to 9 pm. 

READ | Coronavirus: All restaurants, pubs, bars to remain shut across Bengal till Mar 31

First Published:
COMMENT
