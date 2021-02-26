Online News To Be Regulated Same As Print & TV; Centre's New Rules To Level Playing Field

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and IT & Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad held a press conference at National Media Centre in New Delhi on Thursday to announce the guidelines for the regulation of digital news platforms and OTT (Over The Top) platforms, in addition to social media. While answering questions from the press, Javadekar and Prasad announced and explained how digital news media will be regulated.

During the press conference, Prakash Javadekar announced the Code of Ethics that needs to be followed by all the three digital platforms - social, OTT and news - and said, "Code of Ethics for online news, OTT platforms, and digital media: This Code of Ethics prescribe the guidelines to be followed by OTT platforms and online news and digital media entities. All the three platforms should follow these same guidelines."

How Online News Will Be Regulated

When asked about government seeking details from digital news platforms, Ravi Shankar Prasad responded, "When you are talking about the first originator, we are asking them to disclose the content. We will simply ask as to who began the mischief. and It will be in relation to issues with punishment for more than 5 years."

When asked about the punishments for violative digital content, the Law Minister explained, "See, we appreciate the proliferation of social media in India, and it is also used by ordinary Indians. We just want them to be more responsible and more accountable."

Asked on how digital news will get regulated and its details, Prasad answered, "We are only removing the double standards. All the rules that are followed by the print media should now be followed by digital news as well."

Essentially, as per the government's detailed statement on the new guidelines, "Publishers of news on digital media would be required to observe Norms of Journalistic Conduct of the Press Council of India and the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act thereby providing a level playing field between the offline (Print, TV) and digital media."

Adding to this, Javdekar further explained, "just like the print media follows the codes of Press Council of India, digital media will now have to follow those codes too."

When asked how will the source of content in digital media get identified, Law Minister Prasad said, "Social Media content can be easily verified through sim cards and mobile phones. See, whether it's my ministry or Prakash Ji's ministry, it is you (news media) who needs to do the first grievance redressal. But if you do not do your work, then the provisions under the IT Act will come to the picture."

The Rules establish a soft-touch self-regulatory architecture and a Code of Ethics and a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism for news publishers and OTT Platforms and digital media.

Notified under section 87 of the Information Technology Act, these Rules empower the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to implement Part-III of the Rules which prescribe the following:

Code of Ethics for online news, OTT platforms, and digital media: This Code of Ethics prescribe the guidelines to be followed by OTT platforms and online news and digital media entities.

Self-Classification of Content: The OTT platforms, called the publishers of online curated content in the rules, would self-classify the content into five age-based categories- U (Universal), U/A 7+, U/A 13+, U/A 16+, and A (Adult). Platforms would be required to implement parental locks for content classified as U/A 13+ or higher, and reliable age verification mechanisms for content classified as “A”. The publisher of online curated content shall prominently display the classification rating specific to each content or programme together with a content descriptor informing the user about the nature of the content, and advising on viewer description (if applicable) at the beginning of every programme enabling the user to make an informed decision, prior to watching the programme.

Publishers of news on digital media would be required to observe Norms of Journalistic Conduct of the Press Council of India and the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act thereby providing a level playing field between the offline (Print, TV) and digital media.

A three-level grievance redressal mechanism has been established under the rules with different levels of self-regulation.

Level-I: Self-regulation by the publishers;

Level-II: Self-regulation by the self-regulating bodies of the publishers;

Level-III: Oversight mechanism.

Self-regulation by the Publisher: Publisher shall appoint a Grievance Redressal Officer based in India who shall be responsible for the redressal of grievances received by it. The officer shall take decision on every grievance received by it within 15 days.

Self-Regulatory Body: There may be one or more self-regulatory bodies of publishers. Such a body shall be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court, a High Court or independent eminent person and have not more than six members. Such a body will have to register with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. This body will oversee the adherence by the publisher to the Code of Ethics and address grievances that have not be been resolved by the publisher within 15 days.

Oversight Mechanism: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting shall formulate an oversight mechanism. It shall publish a charter for self-regulating bodies, including Codes of Practices. It shall establish an Inter-Departmental Committee for hearing grievances.

