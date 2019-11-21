Smriti Irani Details POCSO Amendments & Steps For Speedy Justice In Crimes Against Women

Union Women and Child Development Minister, Smriti Irani highlighted the measures taken by the government for the protection and development of children, especially girls at the golden jubilee celebration of the Inner Wheel District 314, in Mumbai. It is one of the largest women’s organizations in the world. It is a non-sectarian, non-political entity that is recognized as a voluntary, non-governmental organization that aims to help and serve the needy and underprivileged sections of the society. The Union Minister also spoke on the POSCO act.

''Recently, POCSO act was amended making online pornography and online sexual abuse of children, a penal offense. We now have national database of sexual offenders in our accounts. The Government has set up moneys and access to justice by ensuring 1023 fast track courts are set up across the country in one year so that cases of crime against women and children can be expedited and access to justice becomes a reality for our citizens,''Smriti Irani said.

Smriti Irani advised the leaders of the organization, to encourage girls to take up Mathematics and Science because the transition of girls in institutes of higher learning with technologial capacities is poor. "Instead of just looking into basic issues concerning literacy, if you can also give a league of women and young girls in Mathematics, it would be a great contribution to children."

''The challenge for me as is that recent data reveals 42% men think that domestic violence is okay, and 52% women support domestic violence. It is our endeavor, under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister, to ensure that women are given timely justice and protection, and they do not have to travel far to get it,'' the Union minister added.

About Inner Wheel

Inner Wheel An all-women-run organization, Inner Wheel has got representation in United Nations and its specialized agencies such as UNICEF and UNESCO, in recognition of its work. Its key objectives are: to promote true friendship, to encourage the ideals of personal service, and to foster international understanding. It has presence in 104 countries with more than 108,000 members across 3,895 clubs globally. District 314 (primarily Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar) represents 65 clubs with a strength of over 3,073 members.

