Only 6 active COVID-19 cases in Andamans

Port Blair, Nov 21 (PTI) Only six COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health bulletin said.

The Union territory's caseload remained unchanged at 7,676 as no new case was reported on Sunday.

A total of 7,541 people have recovered from the disease and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, it said.

The administration has tested over 6.24 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far, the bulletin said, adding that the cumulative positivity rate stood at 1.23 per cent.

A total of 2.95 lakh people have been inoculated to date, of whom 2.38 lakh have been fully vaccinated. PTI COR ACD ACD

