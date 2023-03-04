Only 6-digit HUID Jewellery Saleable From April 1; Govt Changes Gold Hallmarking Norms

The government has ordered a major change in the rules in connection with selling gold jewellery and artefacts in the country.

As per the consumer affairs on gold hallmarking, “After March 31, 2023, jewellery having a four-digit Hallmark Unique Identification Number (HUID) as a hallmark cannot be sold. Instead, jewellery having a six-digit alphanumeric number as a hallmark can be sold,” said Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary, Consumer Affairs on gold hallmarking.

Move aimed at promoting quality culture

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister, Piyush Goyal on Friday presided over a review meeting of the Bureau of India Standards (BIS). The government has also decided to provide 80% concession / minimum marking fee across various certification schemes to promote quality culture in micro scale units.

Gold hallmarking, which was voluntary in nature until June 16, 2021 is a quality certification for gold in the country. The certification practice was made compulsory in a phased manner, under which in the first phase 256 districts were covered and 32 more districts were included in the second phase taking the overall districts following the hallmarking practice to 288. 51 more districts are being added.

"Starting from 1st April 2023, the sale of only gold jewellery with HUID shall be permitted," an official statement said. Khare said, "in consumers interest, it has been decided that after March 31st, sale of gold jewellery and gold artefacts hallmarked without HUID will not be permitted."

What is HUID ?

Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number is a six-digit alphanumeric code consisting of numbers and letters. Every unit of jewellery will be given a HUID number during the hallmarking process and it will be unique to that piece. The number is stamped on the jewellery piece manually at the Assaying & Hallmarking Centre (AHC).

In the meeting with the BIS Goyal also directed to enhance the testing infrastructure in the country. These measures shall encourage micro small units, lead to scaling up of the testing facilities and develop a culture of quality consciousness among citizens, he added.

Image: ANI