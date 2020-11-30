'Only 6% Big Farmers, Middlemen From Select States Protesting': BJP Leader Shanta Kumar

Amid the chaos over the farmers' agitation against the new farm laws, senior BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Shanta Kumar on Monday said the Centre has not been able to reach out to the "common farmers" on new farm laws and the ongoing protest is being led by "big farmers and middlemen".

After the BJP coming to power in 2014, Shanta Kumar was tasked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to head a high-level committee to bring about reforms in the Agriculture sector. The three laws passed in the monsoon session of parliament have come from the recommendations of the Shanta Kumar committee. The PM-KISAN scheme for direct cash transfers which the Centre announced ahead of 2019 elections was also based on the recommendations of Shanta Kumar committee.

According to Shanta Kumar, the protest is led by big farmers and middlemen from select states, as the MSP mechanism for which they are protesting, benefitted only a small section of big farmers and the rest which are small farmers do not go to Mandi (APMC) to sell their produce hence the new farm laws strengthen the small farmers.

"The Centre has been unable to reach out to the common farmer on the issue. This protest is being led by big farmers and middlemen and is confined to Punjab, Haryana and some parts of western Uttar Pradesh. If all farmers are against the new laws why aren't farmers of other regions protesting?" he asked.

'Big farmers and middlemen - a strong political lobby'

"The procurement is highest in Punjab and Haryana. The commission of middlemen in these states is in crores of rupees. A big amount of this commission is also routed to Punjab politics. The only reason for protests in these states is middlemen. The big farmers and middlemen are a strong lobby in these states," he said, indicating that the protests are political in nature.

"Only about 6% of farmers sell their produce to the government on MSP. Then what is the fuss all about? In fact, the new laws have given the farmers the freedom to sell their produce anywhere and freed them from the clutches of local markets," the senior BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday stated that the Centre had given an invitation to the farmers and that they were willing to hold talks with them if they sent their representatives. Highlighting the importance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings, Puri extended his message of peace on Gurpurab, reiterating that the Centre was willing to listen to the demands of the agitating farmers. This development comes after the farmers' unions on Sunday rejected Home Minister Amit Shah's request to stop the road blockade at Delhi borders and assemble at Nirankari Samagam ground, which has been designated by the authorities as a site of protest.

Why are protests being carried out?

Farmers have expressed doubts that the new laws will impact the MSP mechanism and the APMC Mandi system and will leave them at the mercy of Corporates with the entry of private sector entities. However, the Centre has given assurance on multiple occasions that the new laws will not impact the MSP system, instead, it will give farmers the freedom to sell their produce outside of the Mandis while also having the option to sell them in Mandis if they wish to, as against the earlier compulsion to sell only through Mandis. Centre has also contended that the Laws will allow the farmers to sell their produce directly to private sector entities without being dependent on the middlemen and APMC regulators.

(With agency inputs)

