'Only an Advisory': Supreme Court Clarifies No Bar On Attending Hearing Through Phones

Terming it just an advisory in nature, the Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a clarification notice asking lawyers to use laptops or desktops and avoid mobile phones for virtual court hearings. In a letter to the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA), the Secretary-General of the Supreme Court Virender Kumar Bansal said that asking lawyers to use desktops and laptops was only an advisory in nature and there is no bar on the use of mobiles.

'Only an advisory': SC clarifies no bar on attending hearing through phones

The SG further stated that lawyers who do not have a laptop or desktop are free to join court proceedings using mobile phones, ensuring that such advocates are properly visible and audible to the Court.

"Contrary to the concern expressed by you, a careful reading of the notice dated January 17, 2022, reveals that it is merely advisory in nature and nowhere in the said advisory it is stated that the usage of mobile phones is barred,"said SG's communication.

On January 17, in order to avoid any disruption in the court proceedings and inconvenience to the Judges, the top court asked lawyers to avoid mobile phones for court hearings through video conferencing. The apex court notified 'best practices for virtual court proceedings' and asked all advocates to avoid joining hearings through their mobile phones.

"All Advocates and party in persons have been requested to join the Cisco Webex application for joining the court hearings through Desktops or Laptops with a stable internet connectivity, preferably wired, to avoid any disruption in the court proceedings and inconvenience to the Judges," the circular of January 17 issued by the apex court stated, reported ANI.

The circular has said the advocates and party-in-person must join the video conferencing hearing preferably using a headset-enabled microphone and audio system. For the best VC experience, it has also asked them to join hearing through a single device and has also been asked to close all background applications running on their devices.

CJI Ramana asked advocates to use laptops and desktops while appearing in matters through video conferencing before the court and avoid using mobile phones. The CJI Bench has said it has been facing difficulty in hearing or seeing the advocates when they appear through mobile phones.

SC Hearing suspended due to COVID-19

On January 2, the apex court decided to shift to the virtual system of hearings from January 3 for two weeks in view of the rising of COVID-19 cases. The top court suspended the physical and hybrid option of the hearing and decided to shift to complete virtual hearing for two weeks.

(With ANI Inputs)

