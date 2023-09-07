'Only Authorised Person To Speak': PM Modi Instructs Ministers Ahead Of G20 Summit

In preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. During this meeting, he delivered a clear directive to his ministers regarding their conduct at the international event, emphasising that no minister other than the "authorised person should speak at the G-20 meeting".

"In the Council of Ministers meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave advice to his ministers, saying that no minister other than the authorized person should speak at the G-20 meeting." This statement underscores the importance of maintaining a single voice representing the Indian government at the international event.

In addition to these instructions, the sources also revealed that arrangements for the dinner scheduled for September 9 have been carefully planned. Ministers attending the dinner have been instructed to arrive at the Parliament House complex in their own vehicles, from where they will board buses to reach the dinner venue. "The ministers attending the dinner organized on September 9 should reach the Parliament House complex in their own vehicles and to reach the venue they should board the buses," sources said.

Likewise, Chief Ministers invited to the dinner will follow the same protocol, ensuring a smooth and organised event. It has been scheduled that both Ministers and Chief Ministers will arrive at the Parliament House complex by 5:50 pm and subsequently reach the dinner venue by 6:30 pm.

Furthermore, during the Council of Ministers meeting, PM Modi also cautioned against discussing sensitive issues related to India and its disputes. The sources siad, "PM Modi also gave permission to speak on Sanatan Dharma controversy with conditions," suggesting that discussions on certain topics may be allowed with specific conditions in place.

The G20 Summit is set to be hosted in New Delhi from September 9-10, with world leaders converging on the Indian capital to participate in the global event. The summit will take place at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Notably, India took on the role of presiding over the G20 on December 1 last year, and approximately 200 gatherings linked to the G20 were arranged in 60 cities nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies)