Only BJP And Congress In Gujarat, No Third Political Party In State: PM's Brother Prahlad Modi

There have been only two political parties, BJP and Congress, in Gujarat and never a third, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi said on Sunday, dismissing AAP's challenge in the December state assembly polls.

He also claimed that the Congress in now "nil" in the state and the BJP has "come to its full force".

Elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, and results will be declared along with that of Himachal Pradesh on December 8. The hill state went to polls on Saturday.

"In the state of Gujarat, the Congress is now 'shunya' (nil) and the BJP has come to its full force. Only two parties, Congress and BJP, have clicked in the state. There has never been any third party (in Gujarat)," Prahlad Modi, who is in Barabanki on the invitation of BJP leader Sumit Singh, said.

His remarks came after he was asked by reporters on the prospects of the AAP, which has kicked off a high-pitched campaign, in the Gujarat polls .

Prahlad Modi said he has a family relation with Singh and has come on his invitation, and there is no other reason for his visit.

The people of the country have got a prime minister of their liking and in 2024 also the BJP will form its government again, he asserted.

