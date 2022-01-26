'Only BJP Has Raised Concerns Over Lavanya's Death In Tamil Nadu': Madhuvanthi

In the aftermath of the alleged suicide of the 17-year-old Lavanya in Tamil Nadu, actress and State executive committee member of the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party Madhuvanthi Arun posed a question to local media for downplaying the incident. The Class 12 student passed away on January 19, days after she drank poison alleging abuse by her hostel warden and an attempt to convert her family to Christianity.

The actor, who is the niece of legendary Rajnikanth, said, "Why is that you do not find anybody talking about it (the mishap)? My biggest problem is that an average citizen of Tamil Nadu is not aware of the problem. If you go to them and say Lavanya, they'll say I don't know."

"Why are Tamil Nadu media channels silent over Lavanya suicide?"

Raising strong objections to the responsibility of Tamil Nadu media, Madhuvanthi said that 'nobody has taken up the issue seriously' in the state despite the fact that a girl has attempted suicide and could not be 'saved at hospital'.

"National media channels have taken it up but why is there radio silence in Tamil Nadu. I want to know what they are afraid of that they don't want to take up the subject," Madhuvanthi questioned.

Questioning the 'majority' over the silence, she further questioned the social commentators and social activists to have buttoned their lips.

"Somebody makes a mistake, you find someone guilty or not guilty, take the legal course of action. That is what was done in previous issues. But is it the same for this child? No action is taken.

Further, she pointed out the bias and wondered why notable persons are awol over the case at hand.

Only BJP has raised concerns over the incident in Tamil Nadu: Madhuvanthi

"Don't we need to probe further? Isn't the evidence enough to understand what has actually happened? We have seen the video of the girl, of the parents? What is their fear? What is stopping everybody?" she continued.

Further, she concurred with the fact that only BJP has raised the issue on media channels while AIADMK and alliance parties along with Communist Party, Congress have 'not talked about it'.

"I have no qualms in saying that BJP state president Annamalai Ji is the only one who is bold enough with a spine who questioned the incident and put out the facts. Thankfully, we have one person who is standing up against the drama and we are with him," Madhuvanthi said.

"Is this the time to bring anti-conversion law all over India"

Responding to the query whether it is time to bring about an anti-conversion law all over India, Madhuvanthi said, "The father of this nations, Shri Mohan Das Karamchand Gandhi said - if I had the power, I will make sure conversion doesn't take place in the country - and I agree with this. It's about time forcible conversion is stopped in the country," she further said while stating that one is fundamentally free to practise any religion of their choice.

Forced conversion case in Tamil Nadu & Lavanya's suicide

A class 12 student attempted suicide on January 9 after alleging abuse by her hostel warden and an attempt to convert her family to Christianity. Tamil Nadu BJP leader K.Annamalai shared the video of the young girl from Ariyalur Pure Heart High School, alleging that the local police was attempting to snub the matter and change the course of the case. The accused warden has been arrested under the Juvenile Act along with other sections for abetting suicide.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered the person who shot the video of the 17-year-old girl alleging forced conversion, to appear for inquiry and submit the mobile phone which has a 44-second video of the deceased wherein she alleged that she was coerced to practise Christianity.

The petition moved by the victim's father seeking a Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) inquiry came for hearing before Justice GR Swaminathan on Monday. During the proceedings, the petitioner informed the court that they had recorded their statement with the judicial magistrate as per the directions given.