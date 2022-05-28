'Only Day 3 Of 5-Day Test Match': Karti Chidambaram On CBI Grilling In Visa Scam Case

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram arrived at the CBI Headquarters in Delhi for the third consecutive day, in connection with the Chinese visa scam case. He has been accused of accepting bribes to facilitate visas for Chinese nationals - a charge refuted by Karti as "bogus."

Speaking to reporters on his way to the CBI office, the Congress MP said, "Test Match takes place for 5 days, this is only day 3. I have written to the Speaker, I'm waiting to hear from the Speaker."

On Friday, Karti Chidambaram appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the second day in a row to answer queries in connection to the case. He has accused the central agency of breaching his parliamentary privilege and also wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the same.

"In the course of this so-called raid, certain officers of the CBI seized my highly confidential and sensitive personal notes and papers pertaining to the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Information and Technology, of which, I am a member. Shockingly, even my draft notes and questions which I had intended to ask witnesses summoned to the Committee, were also seized. Furthermore, my handwritten notes pertaining to the depositions made to the Committee by witnesses were also seized- for reasons best known to the agency," the Sivaganga MP alleged.

What is the Chinese Visa Scam?

A case was registered against Karti Chidambaram for allegedly accepting bribes to facilitate visas for Chinese nationals. The FIR states that Rs 50 lakh was paid as a bribe to the Congress MP and his close associate Bhaskararaman by a top executive of Vedanta group company named Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd. (TSPL), which was setting up a power plant in Punjab.

CBI claims that the work on the power project was executed by a Chinese firm and was running behind schedule. Thus, a TSPL executive sought the re-issuance of project visas for over 262 Chinese workers, for which Rs 50 lakh was allegedly given. The incident took place in July-August 2011 when Karti Chidambaram's father P Chidambaram was the Union Home Minister.