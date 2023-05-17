Onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala to be delayed; likely to be on June 4: IMD

The onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be delayed this year, read the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast for monsoon onset. The monsoon onset according to IMD is likely to be on 4th June with a model error of ± 4 days.

“This year, the southwest monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed than the normal date of onset. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on 4th June with a model error of ± 4 days,” the IMD said in a statement.

The six predictors utilised to predict the onset of the monsoon

i) Minimum Temperatures over Northwest India

ii) Pre-monsoon rainfall peak over south Peninsula

iii) Outgoing Long wave Radiation (OLR) over south China Sea

(iv) Lower tropospheric zonal wind over Southeast Indian Ocean

(v) Mean sea level pressure over Subtropical NW Pacific Ocean

(vi) Upper tropospheric zonal wind over North East Indian Ocean.

Notably, the onset of the monsoon in Kerala last year came on May 29, two days later than IMD had forecast. Except for 2015, the operational predictions of the beginning of the monsoon over Kerala during the previous 18 years (2005-2022) have shown to be accurate, according to the IMD.

IMD’s warning against Heat wave

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heat wave conditions are likely to prevail on May 17 in pockets of Vidharbha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, pockets of Gangetic West Bengal and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and in pockets of Odisha.

“These conditions will abate thereafter,” IMD added.

IMD suggests action against heat wave

Avoid heat exposures, wear lightweight, light coloured, loose, cotton clothes. Cover your head, use a cloth, hat or umbrella.

Drink sufficient water-even if not thirsty, use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. to keep yourself hydrated.

Dust storm warning

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), dust storms may occur in some places of Punjab and Haryana and some places of Rajasthan.